Experts to share views on NHRMC partnership at Power Breakfast: The Decision

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Watch the Greater Wilmington Business Journal’s 2020 Power Breakfast live on WECT this Thursday, June 15 from 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. as experts discuss the New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) proposals.
Six health care organizations submitted proposals to purchase or partner with NHRMC; last week, three of them presented their proposals virtually to the Partnership Advisory Group (PAG).
Watch this virtual presentation to learn some eye-popping facts—like which proposal includes $3.1 billion for capital investments and up to $2 billion for New Hanover County.
The four people tasked with evaluating the proposals and making recommendations will highlight the main elements of each proposal and the factors that are important in making the decision.
The Power Breakfast will feature President & CEO of New Hanover Regional Medical Center John Gizdic; NHC County Manager Chris Coudriet, and Spence Broadhurst and Barb Biehner, co-chairs of the PAG.
