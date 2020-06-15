American Red Cross testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning Monday, the American Red Cross will be testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
According to the Red Cross, there continues to be an urgent need for blood as hospitals commence surgeries and other procedures.
Samples will be sent to a lab to be tested for the antibodies and other infectious diseases. Donors will know within seven to ten days if their immune system has produced antibodies in response to the virus.
The antibody test provides insight into whether donors have been possibly exposed to the coronavirus, however, a positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The test simply serves to screen whether or not your immune system has responded to the infection, not if the virus is currently present.
Red Cross officials confirm the testing is only for a limited time.
Donation appointments can be made by downloading the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa device. Anyone who comes to give blood from June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card.
Brunswick County
6/18/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brunswick County Government Center, 25 Referendum Drive NE
6/24/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holden Beach Chapel, 107 Rothschild Ave
6/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Dr
6/29/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Dosher Hospital, 924 Howe Street
Columbus County
6/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., CarrollWoods RV Park, 95 Dot Lane
New Hanover County
6/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
6/17/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
6/18/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
6/23/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
6/24/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
6/25/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
6/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
6/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
6/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Midtown YMCA, 709 George Anderson Blvd
6/30/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Scotts Hill Baptist Church, 185 Scotts Hill Loop Rd
6/30/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
Pender County
6/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Topsail Presbyterian Church, 16249 US Hwy 17
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.