American Red Cross donation sites relax restrictions on LGBTQ donors, people with new tattoos and piercings

“We believe these updated recommendations will have a significant and positive impact on our blood supply,” the release from the FDA said. “The updated recommendations in these guidances are based on data and analysis that the FDA believes are applicable to circumstances outside of (and after) the COVID-19 pandemic and reflect the agency’s current thinking on this issue. These recommendations are expected to remain in place after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, with any appropriate changes based on comments we receive and our experience implementing the guidances.”