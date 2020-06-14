Pender County Board of Education requests federal help in racism investigation

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The chairman of the Pender County Board of Education said the board has contacted the federal Office for Civil Rights to help investigate allegations of racism at Pender High School.
This announcement comes just two days after the school system announced it hired an outside law firm, the Blue Law Firm, to conduct an independent investigation that a staff member made inappropriate racial comments at the school. Chairman Don Hall said the federal investigation will be in addition to the law firm inquiry.
“Our purpose is to continue to show transparency in this process, and to ensure that all parties are treated fairly,” Pender Board of Education Chairman Don Hall said in an emailed statement Sunday. “We take these allegations seriously, and are committed to ensuring that they are thoroughly investigated and resolved.”
On Saturday, the Pender County branch of the NAACP and Black Lives Matter announced they would protest the upcoming Board of Education meeting this Tuesday because of the way the board is investigation the racism allegations.
