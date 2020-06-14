North Myrtle Beach restaurants temporarily close after positive COVID-19 tests

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two North Myrtle Beach restaurants are temporarily closing their doors after employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Greg Norman Australian Grille, Oscar’s Food & Spirits both announced their closings Friday. Each said they had one employee test positive for the virus.
“The health and safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, and, in these unprecedented times, this priority continues to guide our business decisions,” Greg Norman Australian Grille said in a statement.
Oscar’s said it had cleaned the restaurant and will not reopen until all employees test negative.
In Myrtle Beach, Flamingo Grill announced it will also temporarily close after an employee tested positive.
Rockefellers Raw Bar in North Myrtle Beach also announced Saturday it will stay closed until its employees are tested.
Stay with WMBF News for more updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.