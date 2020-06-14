New Hanover County to hold public hearing on redevelopment of Government Center Monday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will consider approving a development agreement Monday that would redesign the county’s Government Center into a public-private partnership. Before voting on the proposal, commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday morning.
Last year, commissioners decided to move ahead with exploring this possible partnership. The center at 230 Government Center Drive sits on 15 acres off College Road and the building takes up 135,000 square feet. According to county staff, at least 30,000 of that is either under-utilized or unused altogether.
Earlier this year, the county chose Cape Fear FD Stonewater to be the development partner on this project.
The proposed agreement has this property being developed into two parcels -- 7.5 acres for the Government Center and the other 7.5 acres for a private development that would be worked on after the Government Center project is substantially complete. The county would sell the latter property for $15.28/square foot.
The proposed government facility would cost approximately $49-million with the county paying that out over a 20-year lease. The second parcel project would include a $46-million mixed-use development to include workforce housing and a $24-million office complex project.
The board of commissioners meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.