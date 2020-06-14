First Alert Forecast: unseasonably cool and rainy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! As we close the weekend and head into next week, the rainy pattern will continue thanks to a stalled front draped across the Carolinas. Since the ground is already saturated from previous days of rain, stay alert for the potential of river flooding, localized poor drainage flooding and ponding on the roads.
Rain chances through Wednesday will range from 60-70% then drop to near 30% Thursday and Friday and finally over the weekend 10-20%. As the rain subside, the temperatures will rise through thee week. Early in the new week highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 60s and by the end of the week and into the weekend highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the 70s. \
