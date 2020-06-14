First Alert Forecast: trending more unsettled and cool in the days ahead

Isolated severe weather and lowland flooding even appear possible with rainfall projections showing 3+ in spots through the middle of next week. Please have your WECT Weather App set to your location in the event a storm bulletin needs to find you. Temperatures during this time will crest in the seasonably cool middle and upper 70s during the day and 60s at night. long-range models are hinting at a return to the heat and humidity commonly associated with June. During the overnight, lows are poised to also trend seasonably cool and will dip into the 60s some nights.