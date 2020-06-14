First Alert Forecast: trending more unsettled and cool in the days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Hope you’re weekend is going well. An active weather pattern continues through the middle of the week showers and storms. While no spot will have rain all the time, some showers and storms could produce locally heavy rainfall leading to poor drainage and flash flooding
Isolated severe weather and lowland flooding even appear possible with rainfall projections showing 3+ in spots through the middle of next week. Please have your WECT Weather App set to your location in the event a storm bulletin needs to find you. Temperatures during this time will crest in the seasonably cool middle and upper 70s during the day and 60s at night. long-range models are hinting at a return to the heat and humidity commonly associated with June. During the overnight, lows are poised to also trend seasonably cool and will dip into the 60s some nights.
The long-range forecast is hinting at a return to the heat and humidity commonly associated with June. Catch details on this and many other details, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Remember, you can tap into a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
