Students honored in Pender County Saturday with socially distant ceremony

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Life is full of challenges and the newest graduates from Pender County Schools are learning that lesson right out of the gate.
With the coronavirus pandemic changing graduation ceremonies across the country, students knew they were in for a different kind of celebration. But then nagging rain showers in the forecast created another twist.
Despite it all, students from Heide Trask, Pender and Topsail High Schools received their honors today with outside ceremonies. Pender County Schools shared dozens of photos from the occasion, showing wider seating arrangements and some graduates donning masks during the ceremony.
