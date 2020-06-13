Group protests for Black Lives Matter in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Rain didn't slow down a group in Southport from making their voices heard. People showed up to walk the streets as part of a protest for Black Lives Matter.
The group started at Waterfront Park and then marched to the ILA building where people were able to register to vote.
Participants said in order for a more unified country, we need to work on listening with an open mind.
"Listen to one another," Jamaal Cowan said. "I think a lot of problems can be resolved if we listen to one another open-heartedly. That doesn't necessarily mean that we have to agree with everything, but if you can see my point of view and understand my point of view, and I can see your point of view and understand I think we can go farther."
Organizers of today’s protest said it is time to move past marching and on to finding ways to make lasting change.
