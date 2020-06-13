First Alert Forecast: scattered heavy storms possible this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Hope you’re well, and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. An active weather pattern continues through the weekend with medium chances (40-60%) for showers and storms to develop. While no spot will have rain all the time, outdoor plans you may have may require a “Plan B”.
Isolated severe weather and lowland flooding even appear possible with rainfall projections showing 1-3+ in spots through Sunday and additional 2-3″+ my the middle of next week. Please have your WECT Weather App set to your location in the event a storm bulletin needs to find you. Temperatures during this time will crest in the seasonably cool upper 70s and lower 80s during the day. Yes, it’s a far cry from the 90s, but long-range models are hinting at a return to the heat and humidity commonly associated with June. During the overnight, lows are poised to also trend seasonably cool and will dip into the 60s some nights.
Catch details on this active time, and many other details, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Remember, you can tap into a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Be safe this weekend!
