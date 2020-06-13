First Alert Forecast: scattered heavy storms possible this weekend

Isolated severe weather and lowland flooding even appear possible with rainfall projections showing 1-3+ in spots through Sunday and additional 2-3″+ my the middle of next week. Please have your WECT Weather App set to your location in the event a storm bulletin needs to find you. Temperatures during this time will crest in the seasonably cool upper 70s and lower 80s during the day. Yes, it’s a far cry from the 90s, but long-range models are hinting at a return to the heat and humidity commonly associated with June. During the overnight, lows are poised to also trend seasonably cool and will dip into the 60s some nights.