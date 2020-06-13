COVID-19 outbreak reported at Bolivia nursing home

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services identified two people at a congregate living facility who tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a Saturday morning press release, the positive cases are an employee and a resident at Universal Healthcare/Brunswick. The resident is currently isolating in their room.
The facility in Bolivia has contacted all employees and family members of the residents about the outbreak. All residents and employees are being tested for COVID-19. At this time, one test among residents has come back positive and the results for the remaining tests are still pending.
County health services team members are in communication with the facility’s management to provide guidance in this situation. The facility has put in place strong preventive measures in line with guidance from the state health department.
No further information will be shared at this time.
