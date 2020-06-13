Authorities investigating shooting death, stabbing at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WECT) - A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning on base at Camp Lejeune, while another man sustained multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.
Patrol officers responded to a 911 call around 4 a.m. Saturday. They found a man dead of a gunshot wound, while another man was seriously injured after being stabbed.
The stabbing victim is being treated at the Naval Medical Center at Camp Lejeune. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incident.
No other details have been released at this time.
