Another wastewater discharge reported in Brunswick County

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Public Utilities reported that a failed transducer led up to 15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater to spill into a series of ditches that lead to the Calabash River Friday night. It happened at the treatment facility on Angels Trace Road in Sunset Beach.
The discharged started around 7:30 in the evening. The wastewater transfer pumps kept running, overheated and failed. Crews were able to get it resolved by 11:30 that night, but by then 40,000 gallons of wastewater were released. The vast majority stay on the plant site and was able to be collected and pumped back to the treatment process, but between 10,000 and 15,000 gallons were lost.
Crews worked to clean up the location.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.