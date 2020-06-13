Another wastewater discharge reported in Brunswick County

The discharged started around 7:30 in the evening. The wastewater transfer pumps kept running, overheated and failed. Crews were able to get it resolved by 11:30 that night, but by then 40,000 gallons of wastewater were released. The vast majority stay on the plant site and was able to be collected and pumped back to the treatment process, but between 10,000 and 15,000 gallons were lost.