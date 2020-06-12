WPD looking for suspect in hit and run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a hit and run earlier this month.
According to WPD officials, officers responded to the intersection of 17th St. and Greenfield St. in reference to a hit and run on June 1.
“The victim was sitting at the stoplight when a blue 1987 model Ford Bronco with a white stripe down the side crashed into the rear of her vehicle and fled,” the WPD said in a Facebook post. “The victim stated the suspect vehicle did not have a tag on the back, and instead had a piece of cardboard with “lost tag” written on it in its place. The driver is described as a white male in his late twenties to early thirties.”
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.
