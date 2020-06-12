Woman pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty in a fatal hit and run in Wilmington.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, Brook Leigh Honeycutt, 25, pleaded guilty to felony hit and run resulting in death and DWI.
Officials say she has already served 120 days in jail for the DWI offense.
Wilmington police say she is accused of hitting a pedestrian in the 5200 block of Market Street just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2019.
The victim, 30-year-old Justin Allen, died at the hospital later that day as a result of his injuries.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.