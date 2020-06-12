Weather delays graduation ceremonies for three Pender Co. schools

“Because of inclement weather that is moving through our area, this morning’s graduation ceremonies for Pender, Heide Trask and Topsail High have all been postponed to 6 p.m. tonight,” Pender County Schools announced in a news release Friday morning. “A decision on those ceremonies will be made at 3 p.m. today regarding this evening’s graduations. If another postponement is needed, these ceremonies will be moved to 10 a.m. on Saturday.”