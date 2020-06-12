Water outage affecting apartment complexes, homes in Bayshore area

“The advisory was issued due to a contractor offsetting a CFPUA water main for a road-widening project in the area. Issues with materials have caused the reactivation of the water line to be delayed, leading to the water service outage for those addresses,” CFPUA stated in a news release. “The outage affects approximately 250 customers in the Three Oaks and Amberleigh Shores apartment communities, as well as approximately 20 nearby homes.