Water outage affecting apartment complexes, homes in Bayshore area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A water service outage is affecting two apartment complexes and surrounding homes in the Bayshore area Friday, June 12.
At 10 p.m. Thursday, June 11, a precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the following addresses:
- 7755 and 7775 Market Street
- 729 to 778 Scorpion Drive
- all of Cosgrove Court
- all of Halo Court
- 401 to 418 High Green Drive
- 175 Amaryllis Drive
“The advisory was issued due to a contractor offsetting a CFPUA water main for a road-widening project in the area. Issues with materials have caused the reactivation of the water line to be delayed, leading to the water service outage for those addresses,” CFPUA stated in a news release. “The outage affects approximately 250 customers in the Three Oaks and Amberleigh Shores apartment communities, as well as approximately 20 nearby homes.
“CFPUA staff is on-site in the outage area and replacement materials have been delivered to the site.”
