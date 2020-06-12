Up to 7,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharges from Brunswick County sewer main

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with Brunswick County Public Utilities said up to 7,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged from a leaking sewer main on Friday.
Officials say the leak was discovered around 8 am. near 2629 Ocean Highway just outside of Shallotte.
Town and county officials responded and found the leak originated from a 24-inch county force sewer main at a bell joint.
The leak was repaired around 2:30 p.m.
Approximately 5,500 to 7,000 gallons on untreated wastewater reportedly reached a tributary of Williams Branch.
