‘This virus is still a serious threat’: NC health leaders concerned by COVID-19 trajectory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is three weeks into its Phase 3 of its reopening process, and state health leaders are concerned by the trends.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, with the NC Department of Health and Human Services, said the trajectory of cases, along with the metrics and data, is troubling.
“I am still concerned about our COVID-19 trends,” Cohen said. “This virus is still a serious threat.”
On Friday, health officials reported a single-day high of 1,768 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. During the pandemic, there has been 41,249 confirmed cases in North Carolina.
There have been four days within a week of cases surpassing 1,000.
“It’s the pace of the increase that is concerning and shows us this virus is still very much present in our communities across our state,” Cohen said.
Cohen said the metric of lab-confirmed cases is trending up and is accelerating.
The percentage of positive tests is at 10 percent, which Cohen said, is among one of the worst rates in the country.
Cohen said she wants the percentage to be around 5 percent.
Hospitalizations in North Carolina is rising. The state reported 812 hospitalizations on Thursday.
Currently, there are 760 hospitalizations.
Cohen said that daily testing continues to increase.
On Thursday, the state conducted more than 21,000 tests, the largest up-to-date. To date, 595,697 tests have been completed.
“We are making significant progress in expanding our testing,” Cohen said. “Over the past month, we’ve about tripled our testing.”
Cohen recommends anyone who goes out to businesses to wear a face covering, wash your hands and social distance.
Also, if you attended a mass gathering or work in a setting of a high-risk exposure, and think you may have COVID-19 even if you aren’t showing symptoms, to go get tested.
On Wednesday, health leaders urged those who have attended a protest recently to get tested for COVID-19.
Atrium Health’s Dr. Katie Passeretti said if you participate in a protest today, don’t rush to get tested tomorrow as it could take up to two weeks for the virus to present itself.
The day after you’re exposed to an infectious disease, you won’t test positive. So, it’s more useful a bit further out, 5-7 days after that exposure. And There’s a chance you could still get turned away because most systems are testing people who are showing symptoms or have had contact with someone who has the virus.
Novant Health released a statement which reads, in part, they "will continue to work with our local and state partners to ensure our clinical viewpoint is included in follow-up policies that will help ensure our models demonstrate we can manage any necessary increases in system demands.”
In an effort to help with testing in areas hit hardest by the pandemic, NCDHHS announced the COVID-19 Community Testing in Historically Marginalized Populations: Best Practices site. You can find that here.
The updated guidance recommends that clinicians conduct, or arrange for diagnostic COVID-19 testing, for:
· Anyone with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.
· Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms.
· The following groups are some of the populations with higher risk of exposure or a higher risk of severe disease if they become infected. People in these groups should get tested if they believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms:
1. People who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp).
2. Historically marginalized populations who may be at higher risk for exposure.
3. Frontline and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, child care workers, construction sites, processing plants, etc.) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
4. Health care workers or first responders (e.g. EMS, law enforcement, fire department, military).
5. People who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions).
· People who have attended protests, rallies, or other mass gatherings could have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or could have exposed others. Testing should be considered for people who attended such events, particularly if they were in crowds or other situations where they couldn’t practice effective social distancing.
NCDHHS also released new tools to help people who are considering being tested for COVID-19 find a nearby testing place:
· Check My Symptoms (www.ncdhhs.gov/symptoms), a public website that allows people to enter their symptoms to determine if they should consider getting tested for COVID-19. If a test is recommended, they will receive a link to a list of nearby testing sites via email or text.
· Find My Testing Place (www.ncdhhs.gov/TestingPlace), a public website that allows people to enter their county or ZIP code and access a list of nearby testing site locations online.
