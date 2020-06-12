On this day: Bans on interracial marriage ruled unconstitutional thanks to a Virginia couple

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On June 12, 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Virginia’s laws prohibiting interracial marriage were unconstitutional, saying they violated the 14th amendment. The decision overturned bans on marriage on the basis of race in 16 different states.
Richard Loving and Mildred Jeter lived in Caroline County, Virginia. Richard was a white man; Mildred was a woman of mixed African American and Native American ancestry. They fell in love and exchanged wedding vows in Washington DC, where interracial marriage was legal in 1958.
Then, they returned home to Virginia, where they were arrested just five weeks after their wedding. And their fight was just beginning.
Hear more about how their love helped transform the nation:
Also in episode 2: We explain how the Civil War’s Siege of Petersburg could have lasted two days instead of nine months and why Virginia played such a big role in shaping the Declaration of Independence.
Plus, the horrifying moments as lawmakers, practicing America’s pastime, take cover when a gunman opens fire on a baseball field.
Missed the moments from earlier this month? Check out Episode 1 of Season 1 here:
You can also listen to all three seasons of How We Got Here in all your favorite places for podcasts. Be sure to rate and review us while you’re there! Learn more about the podcast here.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.