Some question sentence for female driver responsible for deadly hit and run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After being in custody since October 14, 2019, a woman will spend six more months in jail for a deadly hit and run that happened in September 2019.
Brook Honeycutt was sentenced by Judge Kent Harrell Thursday in an open plea in New Hanover County Superior Court.
Honeycutt hit 30-year-old Justin Allen, with her car, on Market street, in Wilmington; Allen died later at the hospital.
There was no plea offer and Honeycutt pleaded guilty to Felony Hit and Run Resulting in Death and Driving While Impaired.
She received a 120-day active sentence for the DWI. Honeycutt has already been in jail about four months.
For the Felony Hit and Run Resulting in Death, she received a split sentence, with 6 months active, plus a suspended sentence of 16-29 months followed by 36 months of supervised probation.
Many in the community have spoken out about the light sentence.
The District Attorney's Office advocated for a full active sentence, which would have required Honeycutt to serve around two and a half years, the maximum sentence allowed under the law for these charges.
Members of the victim's family were present for the plea and they addressed the judge at the time of sentencing.
"My office has a team of professionals dedicated to motor vehicle cases and they advocated for the maximum sentence here,” said District Attorney Ben David. “The loss of life is just as great in a vehicular death as it would be in a case involving any other weapon. The legislature has regarded the sentences for this conduct differently than in other crimes of violence,” he added.
Honeycutt had been drinking alcohol from about noon to 7:30 p.m. that day at a bar.
She was seen in videos stumbling around and needing help walking.
Her friends and coworkers say they took her keys from her but somehow, she ended up with them anyway.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.