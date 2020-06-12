Price of parking, re-entry, golf cart decals in Carolina Beach to increase on June 16

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The price of decals for parking, re-entry, and golf carts in Carolina Beach are set to increase next week.
Earlier this year, the Carolina Beach Town Council approved increased rates for resident, property, and business owner parking, re-entry, and golf cart decals. However, due to the COVID-19 closures, council extended the sale of the decals with the lower price through June 15.
Effective June 16, the price increase for resident, property owner, and business owner decals will be implemented as follows:
- Re-entry decal only - $12.00 ($2.00 + $10.00 penalty)
- Parking/re-entry decal - $ 50.00 ($40.00 + $10.00 penalty)
- Golf cart - $40.00
- Any decal purchases made in person or online after June 15 will be charged the new rates.
Parking, re-entry, and golf cart decals go on sale the first week of January every year.
All Carolina Beach permanent residents, property owners, and business owners are urged to purchase their parking or re-entry decals as early as possible each year to avoid penalty fees and long lines when seasonal storms approach.
If you have any questions, contact Town Hall at (910) 458-2999.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.