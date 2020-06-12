Oscars to set best picture noms at 10, commits to new phase of equity and inclusion standards

The film academy has shifted the number of best picture nominees several times in its history. In 2009, it was expanded from five to 10, which many thought at the time was in response to the lack of a nomination for Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight.” In 2011, the field was allowed to fluctuate from five to 10, which led to some years having more than others. Last year there were nine. In the Academy’s early years, anywhere from eight to 12 films could be nominated for best picture.