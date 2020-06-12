Novant Health physicians say convalescent plasma therapy is showing promising results in COVID-19 fight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte doctors are finding an investigative treatment for COVID-19 is showing promising results in helping patients recover.
Physicians at Novant Health have been using convalescent plasma therapy on patients with COVID-19 for about five weeks. The investigation into its effectiveness is spearheaded by the Mayo Clinic and the FDA. The study is not yet complete, but doctors believe it is safe for most patients.
Novant Health Hematologist Dr. Tayo Fasan explains how the treatment works. Dr. Fasan says when a patient gets a viral infection, their immune system responds by producing antibodies to fight off the infection.
“So, if you have a patient who had COVID-19 and recovered, they have made these neutralizing antibodies able to fight this infection. They can be a donor and we can harvest that plasma from them and infuse it into a patient who is still unwell,” Dr. Fasan explained.
A pastor in Matthews, Andrew Byrd, was hospitalized for a serious case of COVID-19. Despite no prior health history, he says he came within hours of needing a ventilator to keep him alive.
“In my mind, that was like a death sentence,” Byrd said about the possibility of needing a ventilator. “They tried a couple of different things as far as the oxygen level and some other medicines but nothing was working.”
They decided to try convalescent plasma. Pastor Byrd received one infusion of plasma that contained antibodies from someone who already recovered from COVID-19. Within five days, he was discharged from the hospital. Nearly one month from being hospitalized, he’s says he’s feeling much better.
“’I give God all the glory, but God uses doctors and medicine and I’m thankful for whoever gave that plasma,” Pastor Byrd said.
Novant Health’s Critical Care Specialist Dr. Alexis Smith says they are still gathering data to determine who is best fit for convalescent plasma and when.
“One of the most difficult parts is you have patients who are varying degrees of illness that donated and patients of varying degrees of illness when they receive the plasma. So, we haven’t found exactly who would benefit best when administering this therapy but it is looking very promising and hopeful as we’re administering it to patients,” Dr. Smith said.
What they have determined, is that it appears the convalescent plasma therapy works best in patients who have not yet progressed to needing life support.
“What we know about the two phases of the virus- by the time the patient is on life support it’s very difficult to find that this medicine is helpful to them. We get the most bang for our buck out of this therapy the earlier we give it,” Dr. Smith said.
She says the success they have seen thus far is offering hope to patients and doctors who are anxiously awaiting a vaccine and cure for COVID-19.
“What I think is really nice about this therapy is it allows the community to give back to each other for people who were sick and got over this can help current and future illness and really try to fight this,” Dr. Smith said.
If you’ve recovered from COVID-19 or if you’ve been exposed to the virus and developed antibodies against it, you could potentially donate plasma to be used in convalescent therapy. To learn more, visit your nearest blood center. Novant Health is partnering with the American Red Cross and OneBlood for its plasma donations.
“More people need to donate. This is a very precious medicine. We’ve been very fortunate here at Novant partnering with One Blood, we’ve had very good turnaround time to get the plasma and infuse to patients within 6 hours. But as cases go up in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County we need more people to donate at the American Red Cross and OneBlood to make this available to patients,” Dr. Fasan said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.