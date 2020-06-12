New Hanover County judicial officials for District 5 revise criminal district court operations

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WECT) - New Hanover County judicial officials announced Friday a modified schedule for Criminal District Court to reduce courtroom capacity and conform to social distancing guidelines.
Chief District Court Judge J. Corpening, District Attorney Ben David and Clerk of Superior Court Jan Kennedy approved the modified schedule to enable efficient movement of cases while promoting public health.
Individuals charged with misdemeanor offenses should communicate with their attorneys to verify their court dates and times and appear according to their attorney’s last name as detailed below:
- 9:00 a.m. Defense Attorneys last name A-K court rooms 317 and 200
- 11:00 a.m. Defense Attorneys last name L-Z court rooms 317 and 200
- 2:00 p.m. unrepresented defendants, first appearances in court rooms 317 and 200
- After 1st appearances, in-custody pleas from courtrooms 317 and 200 will be heard in court room 100
Victims and witnesses should not be present in court unless subpoenaed.
All people visiting the courthouse will have their temperatures taken and will be encouraged to wear masks.
