‘John Boy’ Isley: Decades of making morning radio laughter with partner Billy James (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“When I was a senior we got a brochure from the Professional Academy of Broadcasting in Knoxville,” Isley remembers. “I knew I didn’t want to go to college, I didn’t have the courses for it. I think my senior year I had to pass basic English to graduate. It so happened that my English teacher was in charge of the plays, and so she asked me if I would come out for the high school play. It was Rock Hudson and Doris Day in Pillowtalk. Of course, I landed the part of Rock Hudson. Well, the girl who was in it with me was dating a disc jockey who was at the station in Burlington (NC), so it just kind of all came together. I saw the brochure to go get a license and I said, ‘That’s what I want to do’. Mom and Daddy paid $1200.00 to get me into that broadcasting school. I came back and got my first job at that same station running Sunday morning tapes, that was my foot in the door.”