Improvements continue on Water Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are close to completing streetscape improvements to Water Street adjacent to the River Place development.
City officials said that the portion of Water Street from Walnut Street to Princess Street now is accessible in a one-way traffic pattern from north to south. This new traffic pattern is expected to last for about 30 days.
“This block of improvements is part of a multi-phased joint project with the CFPUA that, in its entirety, involves new water, sewer, stormwater and streetscaping along Water Street from Market to Red Cross Street, with much of the work on the Southern side of this project already complete,” a news release states. “Crews are now preparing to work in the area between Grace and Red Cross Streets.”
The city also released the following traffic information for that area:
- Motorists can still access the Water Street Center from the South on Water Street, Hotel Ballast from the North on Water Street, and the Cotton Exchange from Walnut Street.
- Pedestrians should use the Riverwalk as a detour for the section of Water Street that is under construction. Grace Street and Chestnut streets remain closed.
