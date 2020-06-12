First Alert Forecast: storm chances trending higher, downpours possible through the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast, which features more elevated shower and storm chances for Friday, Saturday, and possibly Sunday. While no spot will have rain all the time, outdoor plans you may have may require a “Plan B”.
Isolated severe weather and lowland flooding even appear possible with rainfall projections show 1-3+ in spots. Please have your WECT Weather App set to your location in the event a storm bulletin needs to find you. Temperatures during this time will crest in the seasonably cool upper 70s and lower 80s during the day. That’s a far cry from the 90s, but will include all the humidity that summer is known for. Nighttime lows are poised to also trend seasonably cool and will dip into the 60s some nights.
Catch details on this important period, and many others, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can tap into a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
