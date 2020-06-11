Wilson Center to offer drive-in concerts this month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilson Center and the Cape Fear Community College Foundation have announced a series of drive-in concerts this month.
The concerts will be held in the surface parking lot behind the Wilson Center between Front and Second Streets.
Scheduled to perform are:
June 25, 7:30 p.m.: Travis Shallow (Americana)
June 26, 7:30 p.m.: Flashback (Classic Rock)
June 27, 7:30 p.m.: Uptown Easy (Soul) Benefitting Student Scholarships
June 28, 4:30 p.m.: Massive Grass (Alternative Bluegrass)
These are ticketed events, and capacity for each performance is limited. Tickets must be bought in advance. No walk-up tickets will be available.
Tickets will be $40 per car, plus taxes and fees. A package which includes a ticket and “a specially crafted snack platter” also will be available.
Tickets can be purchased at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com
“These events will be held in compliance with local and state health guidelines and will be in-car events. There will be limited amplified sound and the concert will be broadcast via short-range FM radio transmission. In order to enjoy the concert experience, it is recommended that ticket purchasers arrive in a vehicle equipped with a tunable FM receiver,” organizers said in a news release.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.