Padres select West Columbus pitcher in 5th round of MLB draft

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The San Diego Padres drafted West Columbus High School pitcher Jagger Haynes in the fifth round 139th overall in the Major League Baseball draft on Thursday.
Haynes made just one appearance for the Vikings before the season was ended by the coronavirus pandemic.
The 17-year-old left hander was committed to North Carolina.
Haynes is the first West Columbus Vikings drafted since the Texas Rangers selected Eric Jenkins 45th overall in the 2015 MLB draft.
