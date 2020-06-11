Maple Hill man accused of kidnapping woman in Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A Maple Hill man is accused of kidnapping a woman in Surf City.
According to the Surf City Police Department, Allen Marshall, 33, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female.
“Marshall is accused of abducting a female while displaying a weapon,” a news release from the police department states. “The victim was forced into her vehicle by Marshall and transported to another location. After Marshall transported the victim to a residence, the victim was able to get away from the Marshall and she was able to notify law enforcement.”
He is being held under a $150,000 bond.
