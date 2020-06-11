Man takes off at traffic stop and jumps in the water at Snow’s Cut

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic stop by law enforcement around 10 p.m. Thursday turned into a search for a man who ran from the vehicle
When New Hanover County Sheriff’s officers stopped a car containing four people near Snow’s Cut, one of the four ran from the car and jumped in the water at Snow’s Cut.
The New Hanover County fire department is on the scene and a SABLE helicopter is searching Snow’s Cut for the missing person.
WECT will update this story as more information becomes available.
