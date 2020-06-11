Man takes off at traffic stop and jumps in the water at Snow’s Cut

Man runs from car during traffic stop and jumps in the water at Snow's Cut (Source: Gray News)
By WECT Staff | June 11, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 10:57 PM

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic stop by law enforcement around 10 p.m. Thursday turned into a search for a man who ran from the vehicle

When New Hanover County Sheriff’s officers stopped a car containing four people near Snow’s Cut, one of the four ran from the car and jumped in the water at Snow’s Cut.

The New Hanover County fire department is on the scene and a SABLE helicopter is searching Snow’s Cut for the missing person.

