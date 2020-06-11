Leland Fire/Rescue to conduct live fire training Saturday

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue will be conducting live training on Saturday, June 13.
The training will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 418 Village Road.
“Approximately 30 to 40 area firefighters will participate in the session, which will provide a rare opportunity for firefighters to train in a realistic scenario but within a controlled environment,” according to a Facebook post from Leland Fire/Rescue.
Officials say Village Road will remain open to all traffic during training but motorists should use caution in that area.
“Residents can expect to see dense smoke in the area of the training exercise. As a general precaution, we encourage residents to keep all windows and doors closed during the duration of the training event to avoid any potential irritation caused by low-lying smoke,” the Facebook post states.
