Isabel Holmes Bridge to close this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Isabel Holmes Bridge will close this weekend so crews can work on a preservation project.
The Isabel Holmes Bridge is scheduled to close at 9 p.m., Friday, June 12 and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 15.
If crews are unable to finish their work or if weather becomes an issue, work will be done on the following weekend.
“During the closure, crews will pour new concrete on the deck on the east side of the bridge,” a NCDOT news release states. “They will also work on structural steel repairs and painting if time allows.”
Drivers are urged to slow down while near the work zone.
