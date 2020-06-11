First Alert Forecast: front to focus storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! As a sluggish summer cold front settles in from the Piedmont, the chance for a shower or storm will continue for all spots in the Cape Fear Region Thursday. However, high-resolution models sensibly favor far inland communities like Fair Bluff, Whiteville, Bladenboro, and Elizabethtown for storm development over places farther south and east like Wilmington, Hampstead, and Oak Island. Apart from any storms, expect steamy sunshine, sultry south breezes, highs temperatures in the lower and middle 80s, and a moderate risk of rip currents.
Your longer-range First Alert Forecast features more elevated shower and storm chances for Friday, Saturday, and possibly Sunday. While no spot will have rain all the time, outdoor plans you may have may require a “Plan B”. Isolated severe weather and lowland flooding even appears possible; please have your WECT Weather App set to your location in the event a storm bulletin needs to find you. Catch details on this important period, and many others, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can tap into a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.