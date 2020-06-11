First Alert Forecast: downpours could lead to localized flooding

Your longer-range First Alert Forecast features more elevated shower and storm chances for Friday, Saturday, and possibly Sunday. While no spot will have rain all the time, outdoor plans you may have may require a “Plan B”. Isolated severe weather and lowland flooding even appears possible; please have your WECT Weather App set to your location in the event a storm bulletin needs to find you. Catch details on this important period, and many others, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can tap into a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!