Columbus County Schools seeking feedback from families on distance learning

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools is seeking input from families on distance learning.
More than 600 families have already completed the 26-question survey online.
The school system plans to use the information gathered to determine what did and didn’t work while students learned remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey can be found here.
Earlier this month, Columbus County Schools announced that if school is in session for in-class instruction this fall, parents will have the option to have their children take part in distance learning from home.
But Dr. Deanne Meadows, superintendent for the school system, wants to stress that this should be a last resort for families.
“Obviously, we can’t have 50 percent of our students out doing remote learning if we’re supposed to be in school,” Dr. Meadows said. “But this is a way to help parents that really are concerned and have a child who may have a need to not be in the environment.”
