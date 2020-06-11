Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help in shoplifting cases

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying individuals connected to separate incidents at the Scotchman Store located at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood.
On May 24, at approximately 7 p.m., a man entered the store and removed four containers of motor oil and 14 lighters without paying for them. He was wearing a face covering, sunglasses, and a dark-colored short sleeved shirt with a logo on the chest area.
The sheriff’s office believes the same man entered the store at approximately noon on May 31 and took four containers of motor oil, two containers of power steering fluid, an air freshener, and four candy bars. He was wearing a black v-neck short sleeve shirt, sunglasses, a face covering, and dark colored pants. The man was driving a white- or cream-colored Ford four-door car. He also has been seen driving a small SUV.
At approximately 4:15 p.m. on May 29, a man entered the store and removed an air freshener without paying for it. He was wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt with Carolina across the chest area, shorts, a necklace, a baseball cap, and sunglasses. The man was driving a champagne-colored older model four-door car.
At approximately 5:45 p.m. on May 29, a man entered the store and removed a package of Advil PM without paying for it. The man was wearing a black and white hat, a large necklace, a camouflage short-sleeve shirt, and dark colored pants. He has tattoos on his right forearm and was driving a green older model four-door car with bumper damage.
Anyone with information on these individuals is asked to contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551.
