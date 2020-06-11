Check out the newly renovated Wrightsville Beach Elementary School

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Whenever New Hanover Schools students return to the classroom, the newly renovated Wrightsville Beach Elementary School will be ready.
The school now features 12 additional classrooms to handle the growing population at the school.
Since 2012, they had been using mobile units and two rooms at Wrightsville Beach United Methodist Church to accommodate students.
The renovations include:
- 10 new rooms added upstairs and walls placed into two rooms downstairs.
- several windows added to bring in more natural light
- large monitors placed in classrooms to implement modern technology into learning
- placement of all essential electronics and equipment on the upper level to minimize water damage during storms
- new construction including water resistant flood walls which will help keep water from getting inside
