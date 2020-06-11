Brunswick County: Most COVID cases in 25-49 age range

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As positive case counts continue to rise across the state, health experts urge people to remain vigilant.
In Brunswick County, the number of COVID-19 cases nearly doubled from June 1 (96 cases) to June 10 (185 cases).
Health officials say the majority of current cases are in people ages 25-49.
Many of these cases are connected to other known COVID cases; there are currently 80 cases across 53 households and most are cases where there was exposure to someone known to be COVID-19 positive. Those households may also be related to one another as extended family, but that information is private.
However, there are still cases of community transmission where it is unclear where the patient was infected.
Nurse Practitioner Cassaundra Hefner works in Shallotte. She is urging people to remain vigilant about hygiene and social distancing practices.
Recently, she says patients have expressed regret about places where they had been.
“People are like ’I know I shouldn’t have went to that birthday party, but he turned one or three or eighty-five,’" she said. “A lot of people have traveled and are like ‘I know I shouldn’t have went,’ but they’re just so tired of it and we’re just asking people to hang in there a little longer. We’re all in this together. Don’t give up yet; it’s too soon. It is still here. We do know that COVID is still present. We do know that people are affected by it whether it be illness, hospitalization or even death in some cases so it is still here; it is still present and we’re seeing a lot of fear once they’ve been directly impacted.”
Brunswick County health officials also say the increase in positive test results was expected as testing is more widely available and more people are eligible for it.
Out of the positive cases, 31 percent are among people who identify as Hispanic or Latin-X, and so Brunswick County officials say they’re focusing outreach efforts in those communities, including efforts to provide free testing across the county.
According to Brunswick officials, uninsured citizens can get free testing by appointment at:
- Brunswick County Health Services (Bolivia; pediatrics only)
- CommWell Health (Bolivia site only)
- Goshen Medical (Southport)
- CVS Pharmacy (Leland)
