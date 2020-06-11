Atkinson man arrested twice on same day on drug charges

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Atkinson man is being held without bond after being arrested for the second time on the same day Wednesday.
Keith Tyrone Smith now faces more than a dozen drug-related charges in Pender County.
According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Vice/Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop in the early morning hours that led to the seizure of several pounds of marijuana in the Atkinson area.
Smith was taken into custody but later bonded out.
“Later the same day, detectives received tips concerning further narcotics related activities occurring at Smith’s home,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. "Smith made bond from the prior marijuana charges and had returned home. Detectives conducted an investigation and a search warrant was secured for Smith’s residence. Detectives with vice executed a narcotics search warrant at his residence of 133 Feltmoore Drive in Atkinson.
“Detectives seized a trafficking amount of cocaine and other related drug paraphernalia.”
Smith was arrested for a second time and is being held without bond.
He faces the following charges for the two arrests:
- Felony Possession of Marijuana
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale, and Deliver Marijuana
- Maintaining a Vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance
- Manufacturing Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession
- Trafficking in Cocaine by Manufacturing
- Trafficking in Cocaine by Transportation
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale, and Deliver Cocaine
- Maintaining a Vehicle for the Sale of a Controlled Substance
- Manufacturing Cocaine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
