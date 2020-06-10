Tabor Commons announces all surviving residents have recovered from COVID-19

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Tabor Commons, an assisted living facility in Columbus County, announced that its surviving residents are now considered recovered from COVID-19.
According to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, 52 residents of the facility tested positive for the virus and ten died as a result. Five staff members also tested positive for COVID-19.
“We could not have made it through these trying times without the work and dedication of our amazing team members. They have shown fearlessness, compassion, and heart,” the facility stated in a Facebook post.
Facility officials stated that, per direction from public health, they will remain under isolation procedures until 28 days have passed since their last positive or symptomatic resident or staff member, which will be June 24.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.