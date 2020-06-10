First Alert Forecast: muggy with occasional showers and storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Sticky dew point temperatures in the 70s will maintain a sweaty, tropical feel through Thursday, especially as regular temperatures swell to the 80s from the late morning into the afternoon. The warmth and humidity should foster the development of showers, downpours, and possibly even a rogue thundershower but, in between this widely-scattered activity, expect generous intervals of hazy, steamy sunshine.
Your First Alert Forecast for the longer range features a window to stay alert for heavier and more organized showers and storms – as a sluggish front settles into the Cape Fear Region from the Piedmont – Thursday night into the weekend. Isolated severe weather and lowland flooding appear possible. Catch details on this important period, and many others, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can tap into a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
