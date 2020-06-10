First Alert Forecast: muggy with occasional showers and storms

Your First Alert Forecast for the longer range features a window to stay alert for heavier and more organized showers and storms – as a sluggish front settles into the Cape Fear Region from the Piedmont – Thursday night into the weekend. Isolated severe weather and lowland flooding appear possible. Catch details on this important period, and many others, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can tap into a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!