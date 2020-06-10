Columbus County Health Department expands free COVID-19 testing

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Health Department and Goshen Medical Center, Inc. will offer free COVID-19 testing at multiple locations in Columbus County starting Thursday, June 11.
Testing will be available by appointment only at five different locations on the dates listed below.
Testing dates and locations
June 11 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Goshen Medical Center, 213 Ninth Street, Bolton, N.C. 28423.
June 12 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Goshen Medical Center, 270 North US 710 Hwy Bypass, Tabor City, N.C. 28463.
June 16 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Fair Bluff Town Hall, 1175 Main Street, Fair Bluff, N.C. 28439.
June 18 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Chadbourn Baptist Church, 504 N. Howard Street, Chadbourn, N.C. 28431.
June 23 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Bug Hill Senior Center, 11300 NC-905, Nakina, N.C. 28455.
People who want to be tested do not have to be showing any symptoms and will not incur any out-of-pocket expenses.
