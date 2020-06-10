Brunswick County Landfill announces free cleanup week

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Property owners in Brunswick County may dispose of surplus material that is not hazardous waste or regular trash from June 22-27, 2020 free of charge at the Brunswick County Landfill.
People visiting the landfill must show proof of Brunswick County property ownership or residency.
Electronics, metal, tires, latex paint and yard debris may also be disposed of for free but must be placed in designated areas.
Commercial vehicles and businesses will be charged the normal tipping fees.
Brunswick County Landfill hours of operation: Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
