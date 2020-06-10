Boil water advisory scheduled for Bayshore area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A precautionary boil water advisory will begin at 10 p.m. Thursday, June 11, for a portion of the Bayshore area, according to Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.
The following addresses will be impacted by the advisory:
- 7755 and 7775 Market Street
- 729 to 778 Scorpion Drive
- all of Cosgrove Court
- all of Halo Court
- 401 to 418 High Green Drive
- 175 Amaryllis Drive
According to CFPUA, 20 homes and an apartment complex with approximately 250 residents will be affected.
“The advisory will remain in place while a contractor offsets a CFPUA water main for a road-widening project in the area,” a news release states.
During the boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil water for one minute prior to consumption. This includes water used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption and preparing baby formula.
