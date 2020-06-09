Two weeks into protesting on city hall steps, a new question is brewing...what happens next?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’re now two weeks into the protests over police reform and government change. But the question is now, what’s next?
It’s a loaded question, but it doesn’t mean tomorrow or a week from now. It means what happens after people are no longer standing on city hall steps. What happens on the day that you drive downtown and no longer hear the chants of “No justice, no peace”?
That question was addressed Monday by local protesters, the National Black Leadership Caucus and in Congress.
A new bill introduced Monday called, “Justice and Policing Act of 2020,″ would stop police from using choke holds, create a national registry to track police misconduct and lower legal standards to pursue criminal and civil penalties for police misconduct.
But, that’s only part of a much broader picture. Other advocacy groups have talked about voting and filling out the 2020 census. These ideas would change leadership in cities, states, and on the federal level.
Protesters, on the other hand, are a little skeptical of what happens after their voices are, literally, no longer heard. They say it’s important to make people uncomfortable in recognizing the problem of systematic racism.
They would rather keep pressure on those in charge.
“I think that people still need to come out. I think it’d be hard to keep making this kind of change if they think we’re going to back off as soon as it gets hot," said Tree Barber, a protester who’s recently joined the group. "It really just takes numbers, it really does and it takes the collaborative effort of the community to come out and do it, no matter what city you’re in.”
Its been 10 days now since the first protest in Wilmington. Protesters have been issued a permit to be out here for 365 days. And, as long as their voices keep forcing change, they say they won’t be going anywhere.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.