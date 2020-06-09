Protesters look for guidance from Momma Jane

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Her name is Jane Jacobs but the protesters know her as Momma Jane and she wears many different hats.
“I am a spiritual advisor and make sure that these kids are okay,” said Jacobs.
That’s not all; she also makes sure the protesters follow the correct protocols keeping everybody safe.
Jacobs calls herself an environmentalist and civil rights activist and calls Wilmington home. After seeing the earlier protests turn violent, she knew she had to do something.
“It took me a little bit to get down here,” said Jacobs. “I had to make sure my spirit was right. I was pretty outraged with what I saw. So, I had to deal with that inside myself first before I could come down here and be effective.”
Tim Joyner helped organize the protest and says having Jacobs is very important.
“She brings that sense that it's just not a job,” said Joyner. “We're not just organizing we're not just putting this on; it's still something working.”
He says she’s now family.
“Females hold down the family institution,” Joyner said. “Mama Jayne is holding down our family institution.”
Jacobs says that both she and the protesters have grown from one another.
“They’re learning a lot,” Jacobs said. “They’re teaching me a lot and their energy is amazing. We have a saying with the native American tribes that you were responsible for the seven generations behind you. So, I’m doing my part with the seven generations and you know that’s coming. And they’ll be able to continue on as well."
