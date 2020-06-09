Police investigate accidental shooting of juvenile

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A juvenile sustained a gunshot wound in Burgaw earlier today.
The young victim was brought to Pender County Memorial Hospital by a family member in a personal vehicle.
At 1:48 p.m. Tuesday, officers from Burgaw Police Department and Pender County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the hospital regarding a juvenile who had been shot.
The incident was reported as an accidental shooting.
After evaluation, the victim was flown to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
No further information is available as the investigation is ongoing.
